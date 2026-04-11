Community honors Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center 5 years after death

The Brief A prayer vigil was held in Brooklyn Center to honor Daunte Wright five years after his death. Family, friends and community members gathered at his memorial, reflecting on his life and loss. Wright’s mother and best friend shared emotional memories, marking the anniversary as an "Angelversary."



Community members gathered to remember Daunte Wright, five years after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Prayer vigil marks five years since Daunte Wright’s death

What we know:

Family, friends and community members came together at Wright’s memorial in Brooklyn Center, surrounding the spot where he was killed with black and red balloons, small candles and luminarias. The gathering was described as a time for the community to support each other and honor Wright’s life.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, called the day a five-year "Angelversary." She said, "It's hard, it's hard to get out of bed. It's hard to relive because throughout the year, you know, we think about Daunte every day of our lives, but we don't think about the tragedy, because we have to be able to continue to live, because the world doesn't stop. But on this day, I wish the world did stop, because it stopped for me five years ago."

The vigil included moments of remembrance and reflection, with those attending embracing and sharing their grief.

The backstory:

Wright was pulled over for expired tags and a hanging air freshener. During the stop, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter learned Wright had an active warrant and tried to arrest him. As Wright tried to drive away, Potter said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser and fired, killing Wright.

Potter was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison. She served 16 months in custody before finishing her sentence on supervised release.

Wright’s death occurred during the Derek Chauvin trial, intensifying tensions across the Twin Cities and sparking days of protests.

Wright’s best friend, Emajay Driver, said, "I mean that was really my best friend, like, somebody, I imagine being old, old man, gray hair, sitting on the porch, you know, drinking a beer or something, you know, we talking about our kids, you know, now I gotta look at his son over there, and he not here, he’s looking at where his dad died at, that type of stuff," said Driver.

The community continues to grapple with Wright’s loss, and his family wants him to be remembered for his smile and kindness.

Local perspective:

Wright’s mother said she wants people to remember her son for his smile. His best friend described him as someone who would give you the shirt off his back.

The vigil provided a space for those who knew Wright to come together and support each other, highlighting the ongoing impact of his death on the Brooklyn Center community.