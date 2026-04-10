Minnesota fraud: Man charged with stealing $11M skips court date, whereabouts unknown

The Brief A man accused of leading in a massive Medicaid fraud scheme failed to appear in court, forfeiting his $150,000 bond. Abdirashid Ismail Said, 50, is one of three people accused of defrauding Medicaid out of nearly $11 million. Investigators say he has significant family ties outside the country, including a wife and child in Kenya.



Authorities are searching for a man accused of being the "principal actor" in a Medicaid fraud scheme that defrauded Minnesota taxpayers out of nearly $11 million after he failed to appear in court.

Abdirashid Ismail Said, 50, is one of three people facing theft by swindle charges for alleged Medicaid fraud that took place from May 2019 to May 2023.

He was due to appear in Hennepin County court on Wednesday, April 8, but didn't, forfeiting $150,000 bond.

READ MORE: Minnesota Attorney General charges 3 in $11M Medicaid fraud case

Minnesota Medicaid fraud suspect misses court appearance

What we know:

Court records show that Said failed to appear for his court appearance, canceling a jury trial that was set to begin next week.

Said avoided being ordered to surrender his passport by paying the unconditional bond amount of $150,000. The conditional bond, which would have required him to surrender his passport, was set at $50,000.

The criminal complaint shows investigators raised concerns over his family ties outside the country, including a wife and child in Nairobi, Kenya.

The detective who filed the complaint wrote, "Given the nature and severity of the charges, and SAID’s familial ties outside the jurisdiction of Minnesota, I believe there is a potential SAID may flee, hide, or otherwise prevent the execution of the warrant."

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement:

"A warrant has been issued for Mr. Said's arrest after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing. My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is working with federal law enforcement to locate Said and ensure he faces justice for the fraud he committed. This is a deeply frustrating setback, however I remain committed to doing everything I can to hold Said and other Medicaid fraudsters accountable."

FOX 9 spoke to Said's attorney, who said they are not able to provide any comment.

What we don't know:

Abdirashid Ismail Said's current whereabouts are unknown.

$11 million Medicaid fraud scheme

The backstory:

The Minnesota Attorney General announced in December 2023 that Said is responsible for the largest-ever Medicaid fraud case charged by the Minnesota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Said is accused of racketeering, perjury and several counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle.

Investigators say Said defrauded the state's Medicaid program through his operation of three Medicaid-funded home health care agencies: Faym Health, Prestige Health and Minnesota Home Health Care.

Two others involved in the alleged scheme, Ali Abdirizak Ahmed and Said Awil Ibrahim, were each charged with racketeering and aiding and abetting theft by swindle.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office alleges the defendants billed Medicaid for services that were not eligible for payment. They also billed for waivered services that were not documented or were based on fraudulent documents, in addition to billing for services not provided at all.

Court records indicate Said was convicted of Medicaid fraud in 2022, and he was ordered to pay the state of Minnesota $77,000. Ellison said he was then barred from working with any Medicaid-funded agency.

Minnesota law prohibits Said’s agencies from receiving any Medicaid funds at all, but the agencies received over $10.9 million while Said operated them without disclosing involvement, charges allege.

According to the charges, investigators interviewed a case manager at Faym Health, and she said she created fraudulent documentation for recipients and worked at the agencies. The case manager stated Said and his co-conspirators knew the documentation was fraudulent, and she was paid to create it. The charges allege evidence shows the case manager received $73,000 from Faym Health.

Further investigation shows that Faym Health was paid over $4.6 million for services based on this fraudulent documentation, court documents said.

Investigators found Said and his co-conspirators billed $997,000 for clients who denied receiving services, court documents allege. They also overbilled $300,000 and billed over $5.8 million for services that were not documented or were fraudulently documented.

Four others have been previously charged as part of this investigation, and additional charges are expected, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office said.

"Minnesotans who receive Medical Assistance have a right to expect that they’ll receive all the care, dignity, and respect they’re entitled to. Minnesotans trying to afford their lives have a right to expect that every one of their tax dollars will be put to use properly. People who commit Medicaid fraud violate both of those rights. My office is working aggressively to hold them accountable and will keep doing so," said Ellison in a written statement.