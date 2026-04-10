Man hits wolf with snowmobile, brings it to bar, and kills it, gets probation

article

The Brief A man in Wyoming pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after he struck a wolf with a snowmobile and showed it off at a local bar in 2024. Video and photo evidence showed the wolf alive but barely moving as it laid on the floor with its mouth taped shut. Cody Roberts, 44, was ordered by a judge to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 18 months of probation.



A man who admitted to striking a wolf with a snowmobile, taping its mouth shut and showing it off at a local bar before killing it was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Wednesday by a Wyoming judge.

Wyoming wolf killing

What we know:

The Associated Press reports that Cody Roberts, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty as part of a deal that allows him to avoid jail time. He was initially facing up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Roberts was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and to not drink alcohol or enter any bars or liquor stores. He is also not allowed to hunt or fish while on probation.

The backstory:

The incident happened near Daniel, Wyoming, about 50 miles south of Jackson, in February 2024.

The Associated Press reports that photos showed the wolf's mouth taped shut. Videos also showed the wolf lying on the floor while it was still alive but barely moving.

Roberts had initially paid a $250 fine for illegal wildlife possession before he was indicted by a Wyoming grand jury for animal cruelty in 2025.

During a change-of-plea hearing in March, Roberts said he regrets what he did, and apologized to his family and the community.

Dig deeper:

Laws in Wyoming allow people to kill wolves and other predators in a variety of ways in most parts of the state, according to The Associated Press.