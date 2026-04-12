Alcohol suspected in fatal Eden Prairie crash

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The Brief Investigators believe alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that left a 69-year-old man dead and a 50-year-old woman injured on Saturday night. The crash happened when a Chevy pickup truck was being driven the wrong way on Highway 212, crashing head-on into a Volkswagon Passat. The driver of pickup truck was injured and the driver of the Volkswagon died from his injuries.



The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said alcohol is a suspected factor in a head-on crash that left a man dead and a woman injured in Eden Prairie on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Eden Prairie crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Fatal Eden Prairie crash

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 212 and Valley View Road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a Chevy Colorado pickup truck was being driven the wrong way on Highway 212, heading east in the westbound lanes. The truck's driver then crashed the truck head-on into a Volkswagen Passat at Valley View Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Bohdan Antoniuk, 69, of Hopkins, died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 50-year-old woman from Victoria, was injured but is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. The MSP crash report states alcohol is a suspected factor in her involvement in the crash.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts, and road conditions were dry at the time.

What we don't know:

Details on the truck driver's level of intoxication have not been shared.

Authorities have not released information on possible criminal charges.