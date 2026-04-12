Minnesota weather: Warm and windy Sunday, late day storms Monday

The Brief Sunday temperatures will soar into the 70s and lower 80s with a gusty southwest wind. Monday is expected to stay mild with a few storms possible in the latter half of the day. Things will likely stay mild and warm for the rest of the work week.



Sunday temperatures will be boosted by some gusty southwest winds as a few isolated showers and rumbles pass through Minnesota.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

The thunderstorms from overnight have pushed eastward and continued in that direction.

A few isolated showers and rumbles may pass by north central Minnesota Sunday while the rest of the area stays dry, gusty, and warm.

Temperatures for the southern half of the state will be close to 80 degrees.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A round of thunderstorms will be possible for southern Minnesota and Wisconsin later on Monday.

A few storms may become strong to severe.

Temperatures trend above average for the rest of the work week with the upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and another warm forecast for Thursday.

As of now, it appears that a stronger cold front may approach the area from Friday night into Saturday, leading to a brief cooldown for Saturday.