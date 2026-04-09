Renee Good shooting: Judge orders federal government to turn over evidence for private review

The Brief A U.S. District Court judge has ordered the federal government to provide evidence from Renee Good's fatal shooting for a private court review. The order is for a previous case involving ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who is accused of fatally shooting Good. The state of Minnesota is currently suing the federal government to obtain the same information.



A judge ruled Thursday that unredacted evidence from the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent must be turned over for a private court review.

Court orders federal government to release information for review

What we know:

A U.S. District Court judge has given the federal government three weeks to turn over a large amount of information related to the shooting of Renee Good for an "in camera review."

This means the judge will review these records privately, and only the court will see them for now.

This latest order comes from a previous case involving Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent accused of fatally shooting Good. In that earlier case, Ross said he was dragged by the vehicle of a man he was trying to arrest.

The man involved in that earlier case requested the full file on the Good investigation as part of his effort to appeal his conviction.

The State of Minnesota is also suing the federal government to get access to the same information about the Good shooting.

Information the court is asking for

Dig deeper:

The court is ordering the federal government to provide the following evidence and information, unredacted, for the review:

Jonathan Ross's complete training and personnel files

ICE and Department of Homeland Security policies regarding use-of-force and officer-involved shootings from June 17, 2025 and Jan. 7, 2026.

Any statements made by Ross in the 60 minutes prior to and during the fatal shooting of Good.

Any statements by Ross on Jan. 7, 2026 through May 1, 2026, that were made for the investigation into the shooting or concerning Good and her family.

Any witness statements from Good's shooting.

All photos, videos and audio recordings from 30 minutes prior to Good's shooting through 60 minutes after the shooting.

All statements made by Ross regarding his interactions with the man in the case this is concerning.

Data from Ross's cellphone from Jan. 7

Any medical evaluations on Ross were conducted in relation to Good's shooting investigation.