Gable Steveson signs with UFC, set to make debut in July

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The Brief Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist wrestler and former Gophers' star, has officially signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Steveson is a two-time NCAA Division-I national champion, and went 85-2 with the Gophers. He is expected to make his UFC debut on July 11 at International Fight Week.



Former University of Minnesota wrestling standout and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson is signing a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Gable Steveson signs with UFC

Big picture view:

UFC officials announced Steveson's signing during UFC 327 on Saturday night.

Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time NCAA Division-I national champion.

He took on more extensive training in mixed martial arts with UFC legend Jon Jones, who had high praise for Steveson, saying that if he ever chooses to compete in MMA, "He’s gonna be scary."

Since then, Steveson has fought in three professional MMA bouts, winning all three by first-round knockouts.

He is expected to make his UFC debut on July 11 at International Fight Week.

Steveson's career

The backstory:

Not everything has been perfect for Steveson. He was in the WWE for about two years before being released from his contract in early May 2024. He had never played football before, but got a call from Sean McDermott with the Buffalo Bills. He got an invite to their offseason program before being released after about three months. Steveson got 14 snaps in their preseason opener, getting one tackle and a QB pressure. In three total preseason games, Steveson had three tackles and two QB hits.

He also did tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, and had interest from the New Orleans Saints before deciding to return to the Gophers.

READ MORE: Gable Steveson’s goal in final season with Gophers? 'Dominate and put on a show'

When he decided to return to the U of M for a final season with the Gophers in 2024, he intended to go out as a champion.

"I’ve been at Minnesota my whole life, ever since I was 11 years old starting in Apple Valley. Not a hard one to come back, probably the greatest place you could be," Steveson said. "My goal has always been to be as dominant as possible. My goal has always been what the fans have liked, and the Minnesota fans like seeing Gable wrestle. You’ve got the year left, why not do it again?"

The plan to earn a third NCAA title was dashed when he lost to Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State in March 2025.

Steveson finished his Gophers' career with an 85-2 record, leaving the program as one of the top wrestlers in its history.