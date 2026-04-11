Minnesota weather: Showers and drizzle Saturday, summer-like Sunday ahead

The Brief Showers and drizzle are expected on Saturday, with more rain likely by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise overnight, possibly reaching the low 80s and feeling humid on Sunday. Storms could develop late Monday, with a warmer and unsettled pattern expected next week.



A mix of showers, rising temperatures and a taste of summer are in store for much of Minnesota this weekend.

After a sunny start to the weekend, the weather pattern is shifting to bring two waves of precipitation Saturday, followed by a significant warm-up on Sunday.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Showers move in throughout the morning with more off and on periods of showers during the afternoon and into the evening for the Twin Cities.

The breeze will slowly pick up out of the southeast on Saturday.

Temperatures trend cooler with the overcast sky and periods of showers.

Future forecast

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s and some lower 80s Sunday.

The breeze will be around as well, with gusts nearing 30 mph Sunday out of the southwest.

Temperatures stay warmer throughout the extended forecast with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Residents should watch for a few muscular storms Monday evening.