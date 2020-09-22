CDC guidelines discourage Minnesotans from trick-or-treating this Halloween

article

Halloween could look different this year thanks to new guidelines from the CDC.

The Wesley Family was at Costumes Plus in Maplewood Tuesday, getting a head start on shopping for the holiday that usually brings kids and parents out into the neighborhood.

Costumes Plus said it is seeing new trends take shape this year.

“Those probably have been the most popular item right now are just face masks we have ones that can match almost any costume. We’ve got a bunch of fun styles,” said Lucia Berocay, of Costumes Plus.

People are preparing for a new kind of Halloween as the CDC pointed out that traditional Halloween activities are higher risk for spreading COVID-19. Trick-or-treating door-to-door or indoor haunted houses are not recommended.

Instead, the CDC urged alternative ways to partake, providing ideas for lower risk activities like carving or decorating pumpkins or taking part in a scavenger hunt.

For moderate risk activities, the CDC suggests putting individually wrapped goodie bags at the end of the driveway or holding small outdoor costume parades.

“It’s up to every family to make their own decision, but I think it makes sense to discourage traditional trick or treating and finding other ways to celebrate,” said Dr. Eric Barth, an Allina Health pediatrician.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it is reviewing the CDC’s recommendations and will have its own specific to Minnesota in the next day or so.

Local municipalities, like Minneapolis, say they have not made any announcements on Halloween at this point.