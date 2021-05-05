Expand / Collapse search
Catalytic converter stolen from Anoka food shelf delivery truck

Updated 41 mins ago
The ACBC food shelf refrigerated truck had its catalytic converter stolen and now the group has had its most valuable asset sidelined during a time of unique need.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities area food shelf hit a roadblock this week after thieves stole the catalytic converter from its delivery truck.

The months-old refrigerated box truck belongs to the Anoka County Brotherhood Council Food Shelf and now the shelf is temporarily without one of its most valuable assets.

"To do it to a food shelf," said ACBC Executive Director Stephanie Lehman. "Our truck says it’s a food shelf right on the side of it. It’s very large. It would be hard to miss what we do and who we are."

More than a year into the pandemic, Lehman says demand for ACBC’s services remains high.

"I guess I just never in a million years would have thought that somebody would have done it to a food shelf truck that’s supposed to be providing a much-needed and available resource in the community," said Lehman.

Anoka police say that the incident is one in a string of catalytic converter thefts in the neighborhood in recent weeks.

Lehman says that it could be a while before their truck is back on the road.

"I hope that the community takes care of themselves and stay safe because apparently this is a big problem," said Lehman.