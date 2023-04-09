Carlton County barn fire: Couple injured while trying to rescue goats and rabbits

A man and a woman were injured while trying to rescue their goats and rabbits from a burning barn in Carlton County on Saturday night.

The couple sustained burns and smoke inhalation while trying to rescue animals from the barn fire on the 3000 block of M T Nelson Road in Skelton Township at about 10:21 p.m., according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the barn fully engulfed and determined it to be a "complete loss." They believed there were animals, hay, and equipment inside.

Paramedics transported the man and the woman to a hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release.

The origin of the fire does not appear to be suspicious. It is still under investigation.



