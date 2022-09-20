Armed carjacking suspect sought by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office: Photos

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is sharing photos of a suspect they believe to be the culprit of an armed carjacking.

According to a post on its Facebook page asking followers if they could identify the suspect, investigators believe the man in the images, "is the same person who carjacked, kidnapped and robbed a woman at gunpoint last Tuesday in Arden Hills."

Police believe he forced the woman to drive to Minneapolis, then made her withdraw money from an ATM near East Franklin and 27th avenues. They then drove to Matthews Park, where he ran away.

According to police, she was not physically harmed but remains "shaken" by the events.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6-inches or 7-inches tall.

If you recognize the person in the photos, authorities are asking you to call 651-266-9558.