Car smashes into Bloomington, Minnesota home, triggers fire

A car smashed through the garage of a home in Bloomington, Minnesota Tuesday morning, causing a fire.

A car crashed into the garage of a vacant home in Bloomington, Minnesota Tuesday morning, triggering a fire that spread to the house. (Greg Kellogg/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of East 107th Street Circle. Firefighters say the crash triggered a fire in the garage that spread to the home.

Neighbors described to FOX 9 what they saw.

“Somehow they went down the driveway, managed to avoid the house and all the trees. It’s pretty thick trees through here,” said Bob Norman. “But, they went through the garage and out the backside of the house and got hung up on the backside.”

Authorities in Bloomington, Minnesota are working to determine what caused a car to crash into a vacant home in the area early Tuesday morning. (Bloomington Fire Department / FOX 9)

The home is vacant.

There were four people inside the car when it crashed into the home. Officials say there are currently no injuries to report.

Police are trying to determine what led to the crash.