Car hits protesters in Manhattan

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
Police say that at around 4 p.m., a vehicle struck at least six protesters during a march in Murray Hill on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of 39th and 3rd Avenue just before 4:10 p.m.

The protesters who had gathered in solidarity with ICE detainees in New Jersey say the car, a BMW, accelerated through the intersection where the protesters were before stopping a few blocks away.

The NYPD could not say how many people were hit, only saying that it was "multiple."

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries but none of them are believed to be life-threatening. 

The driver of the car, a woman, was seen being taken into custody by the NYPD.  

