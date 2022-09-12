Wild rice harvesting canoer found dead in water one day later

A man from Orr, Minnesota, was found dead Saturday after being reported missing when his canoe was found overturned.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake at 1:26 p.m. on Sept. 10 for a report of a missing 43-year-old man.

According to authorities, it’s believed the man was in a canoe harvesting wild rice. He was reported missing after his canoe was found unoccupied and overturned.

He was found dead in the water the following day, at around 4 p.m.

His cause of death remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.