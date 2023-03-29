Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County

Cannon Falls police standoff ends, suspect is dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:19PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Cannon Falls police standoff ends, suspect is dead

After a reported shooting and hours-long standoff in Cannon Falls, Minnesota on Wednesday, police say the situation has ended and the suspect is dead. In a release shortly before 6 p.m., officers said the "suspect from the shooting today was confirmed deceased inside the residence."

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the suspect in a shooting at a Cannon Falls, Minnesota home that sparked a multi-hour standoff Wednesday afternoon has been found dead after SWAT teams forced their way into the house. 

In a release shortly before 6 p.m., officers said the "suspect from the shooting today was confirmed deceased inside the residence."

Police and SWAT teams swarmed the home at the corner of 1st Street North and Hoffman Street West after a reported shooting around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot. Police got the woman to a safe area before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. 

Image 1 of 14

A large police presence after a shooting and standoff at a home in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, on March 29, 2023. (FOX 9)

With fears the suspect was barricaded inside the home with a gun, police established a perimeter in the area with the county issuing a shelter-in-place order. As of 6 p.m., that order has been lifted.

Police also said they worked with Cannon Falls Schools to ensure students were safe. The home is just down the block and around the corner from the school.

SWAT team enters home

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police used a SWAT vehicle, with a boom attached to the front, to ram open the home's front door.

Soon after, the same vehicle was used to break out a set of windows on the first floor.

About an hour later, FOX 9 saw SWAT teams making entry into the home. By about 5 p.m., officers were milling around the house and going about their business without extensive precautions, as if the situation was under control.

About an hour later, officers announced the suspect had been found dead. The circumstances of his death were unclear.

While the threat is over, police say the investigation at the home will be ongoing for several hours, including help from the Minnesota BCA.

There has been no update on the condition of the woman who was shot.