Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy ahead of potential storms late Tuesday night

The Brief Tuesday brings hot, humid weather with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight storms move into Minnesota, with western Minnesota under a level 3 enhanced risk and parts of the metro under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Additional storm chances return Wednesday, with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible.



Expect a hot and humid Tuesday across much of Minnesota before storms move in overnight, with additional storm chances returning on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts with areas of morning clouds and fog before sunshine returns through the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across much of Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro tops out at around 90 degrees. Along with the humid conditions, heat index values could approach the upper 90s.

An air quality alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro from noon to 9 p.m. due to elevated ground-level ozone levels. A heat advisory is also in place for parts of northeastern Minnesota on Tuesday.

Most of Tuesday stays dry, but a line of storms is expected to approach from the west late tonight.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances late Tuesday night

What to expect:

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Dakotas this evening and move into western Minnesota around midnight before spreading east overnight. The greatest storm chances run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in western and central Minnesota and from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. in the Twin Cities metro.

Western and central Minnesota are under a level 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather, while the Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 and level 2 risk.

The primary threat is damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Large hail ranging from 0.50 to 1.50 inches in diameter is also possible, along with localized heavy downpours. An extremely isolated quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to weaken as they move east into a more stable environment, but they may still produce strong winds and heavy rain overnight. How these storms evolve could also have a significant impact on the potential for another round of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The severe weather outlook as of Tuesday morning (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Storm chances Wednesday:

Wednesday stays warm and humid, with patchy sunshine and additional storm chances developing through the afternoon and evening.

The Twin Cities metro, much of Wisconsin, and parts of Iowa and Illinois are under a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be possible.

What's next:

The passing cold front brings cooler and less humid air on Thursday, though some leftover showers are still possible.

Temperatures settle back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds making for a much more comfortable stretch of weather.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: