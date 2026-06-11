Kevin O’Connell: Vikings QB competition will extend into training camp

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings held their final mandatory mini camp practice on Thursday at TCO Performance Center. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will extend into training camp. The Vikings hosted Rosemount, the girls flag football state champions, at practice. Justin Jefferson said they're an inspiration for future female athletes.



The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up mandatory mini camp on Thursday at TCO Performance Center.

After practice, the talk started with the Girls Flag Football State Championships earlier this week at TCO Stadium.

Vikings congratulate flag football champions

The backstory:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell started his news conference by congratulating the Rosemount girls flag football team, which won a state championship this week. O’Connell is a father of two daughters who he hopes one day will play.

Vikings star Justin Jefferson said he was inspired by the girls players. Both O’Connell and Jefferson spoke to players before their state championship games.

"It’s just really crazy and really inspiring to see the impact of the game and see the involvement of the game as much as it has come. I never would’ve expected to talk to some girls flag football team and talking about football and expanding the game to a whole different level," Jefferson said. "I told them they’re really inspiring to the next generation."

Vikings QB update

What we know:

The Vikings’ main talker until Week 1 is the quarterback battle. The competition for the starting job appears to be between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray. O’Connell said Thursday that battle will extend into training camp.

What we don't know:

He says the team has a timeline for a decision, though he wouldn’t go into detail on that. He also said to expect to see the reps differ in training camp practices, and both could play in the preseason.

"Those guys both know we have a plan in place to make sure that the decision we make is going to be about what’s best for the Minnesota Vikings. The timeline of that does involve making sure we get our starter ready to go," O’Connell said. "To give an actual date would not be accurate, but there is a timeline. I wouldn’t read too much into who gets what on which days."

Jefferson to work with Murray, McCarthy before training camp

Why you should care:

Jefferson said Thursday the work won’t stop with his quarterbacks when the team gets dismissed for the summer. He plans to put in extended time with both before training camp starts in late July.

That’s both to form chemistry with McCarthy and Murray, and so they’re not starting over when the team gets back together.

"Just carrying on what we’ve been doing for the past couple weeks and continuing that throughout the summer so we’re not starting over in training camp," Jefferson said.

The Vikings are scheduled to finish the offseason program with a final set of organized team activities. The tone of Thursday’s podium sessions suggests they may end early.