George Floyd Square redevelopment rejected: Minneapolis business owners left in limbo

The Brief Minneapolis City Council rejected Agape's nomination to redevelop the former Speedway site at George Floyd Square on Thursday. Business and property owners say they are frustrated by the delays and uncertainty about the future of the area. It is not clear when city leaders will select a new developer for the site.



The future of George Floyd Square remains uncertain after city leaders voted down a redevelopment proposal, leaving business owners frustrated by years of delays.

Business owners speak out about ongoing challenges

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council rejected Agape's nomination to redevelop the former Speedway site at George Floyd Square on Thursday, leaving the property vacant for now.

Business and property owners say the area continues to face challenges, including a vacant gas station that attracts homelessness and other problems.

"It's going to stay junky up there, it's going to stay looking a mess up there," said Mary Wright, owner of Thrifty Nifty.

Many in the community feel the delays are taking a toll on their businesses and daily lives.

"For the construction to start, and now them to be indecisive about the plans for the gas station, if this was any other part in the city, this would not happen," said PJ Hill, property owner at George Floyd Square.

Some community members say Agape has played a key role

The other side:

Supporters of Agape say the organization has been involved in the area since the days following George Floyd's murder, helping with violence prevention and supporting city workers.

"I know Agape has been doing a lot of work in this area, and I'd like to let the public know that they were one of the first violence prevention programs that were hired to protect the city workers," said Edwin Reed, owner of Sincere Detailing Pros.

Others believe action is needed to improve the area for young people and the community.

"I think they should have somebody up there to do something with that and get the kids off the streets," said Wright.

With no clear timeline for what happens next, business owners say they are left waiting and carrying the financial burden.

Business owners say they want more certainty about the future and increased investment to help bring people back to George Floyd Square. The ongoing delays have left many feeling overlooked compared to other parts of the city.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long it will take city leaders to select a new developer for the former Speedway site or what the next steps will be for George Floyd Square.