Can you feed a family of 4 for a week with less than $100?

You've probably noticed that you're spending a lot more at the grocery store right now.

Prices are up 5.4 percent during the pandemic, marking one of the biggest increases in the past two decades according to the Consumer Price Index. And those prices may not come down any time soon.

Food manufacturers and grocers have faced higher costs for commodities, labor, transportation and other expenses and those all affect the price at the store.

As a result, staying within a budget can be really challenging, especially when we are also spending more during the holiday season.

FOX 9’S Kelcey Carlson spoke with local budget blogger, Haley Nelson who has a site called CheapRecipeBlog.com. She's really good at putting together seven-day meal plans for families, so we asked her to share some of her tips.