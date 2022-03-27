Camper fire blocks lanes along I-35 in Wyoming, Minn.
article
WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A camper fire on Sunday along I-35 near Wyoming, Minnesota closed southbound lanes for a brief period around noon.
The Wyoming Police Department shared photos of the blaze involving a pickup truck camper burning in the right lane. The circumstances and cause of the fire are currently unknown.
The fire forced police to divert traffic as firefighters knocked down flames. Thankfully, police say there were no injuries, but it appears the camper was destroyed.
Advertisement