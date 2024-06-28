Caleb Truax: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" Minnesota Boxing Legend Caleb Truax joins Dawn one-on-one.

Truax announced his retirement in April, and leaves a boxing legacy behind him. He earned the IBF world super middleweight title in 2017, and at the age of 40 retires with 40 professional fights finishing with a record 31-6-2 and one no decision.

The Osseo native played baseball and football at Osseo High School, and soon got into boxing by doing tough man competitions – then never looked back.

He says he will always keep his hand in the boxing world in some capacity even though he’s retired, but now has also started a brand-new career in real estate.

And as he tells Dawn he doesn’t "have to get punched in the face anymore!"