Busy post-Christmas travel day disrupted by flight cancellations at MSP and nationwide

A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were cancelled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been cancelled out of MSP along with 158 delays, according to the FlightAware tracker. Nationwide, more than 3,500 flights have been delayed in the U.S., with most of the cancellations coming from Southwest with 2619 cancellations, which amounts to more than 60 percent of their flights.

At MSP, Delta leads the way with 38 cancelled flights, but Southwest is not far behind with 29 cancelled flights. For comparison, Delta's cancellations amount to 11 percent of their flights at MSP while the 29 cancelled flights are 80 percent of Southwest's planned flights.

FOX 9 crews spoke with several people who had been impacted by the cancellations. One group going to Denver was told by Southwest they couldn't rebook them until Friday. The group is now looking to rent a car to drive back.

Denver seems to be the hardest-hit airport, with more than 420 cancelled flights, nearly all of them (383) being Southwest flights.

In a message on Twitter, Southwest warned flyers their customer support phone system had been overwhelmed, as the ripple effects of Winter Storm Elliott continue to cause problems.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," an updated post from Southwest reads. "We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us."