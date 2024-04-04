Burnsville teen charged with bringing gun to school

article

The student arrested after a gun was found at Burnsville High School this week is now facing charges.

The teen faces two counts for possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm or ammo by an ineligible person under 18.

Burnsville police responded to the school on Tuesday morning around 10:45 a.m. for a report from a school official. Concerned students reported seeing the teen suspect recording a video of himself with a gun in the school bathroom, prosecutors say.

When brought to the dean's office, the student was found with a fully loaded handgun in his backpack.

"[The teen] shared that he purchased the gun from an unknown male for protection at school," the Dakota County Attorney's Office writes in a news release. "No specific threats of harm or violence were directed at him, nor did [the teen] threaten any other students."

The suspect was arrested Tuesday. He was being held at the Juvenile Services Center in Hastings for a court appearance on Thursday. He is set to return to court later this month.