Burnsville PD searching for 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia

Burnsville police have issued an alert on Monday as officers search for a missing 85-year-old man.

Jack Kilby, who suffers from dementia, left his home around 11 a.m. to go to the bank. But, his family says he never made it back home.

Police say Kilby made a stop at a Speedway gas station around 2:30 p.m. but hasn't been seen since. And it's unclear where he was going from there.

Kilby is driving a gray 2014 Honda CRV with Minnesota plates NBA345. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and blue Dickie pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police through Dakota County dispatch at 651-322-2323.