Expand / Collapse search

Burnsville first responders bridge dedication proposed by lawmakers

By
Published  April 10, 2025 4:11pm CDT
Shooting of Burnsville police officers
FOX 9

Burnsville responders honored one year later

It's been more than a year since three Burnsville first responders were killed in the line of duty during a tragic standoff. There’s now a renewed effort to help their families and co-workers honor their sacrifice.

The Brief

    • A bill proposed by Minnesota lawmakers would name the Burnsville Parkway bridge over Interstate 35W in honor of the three first responders killed in a February 2024 shooting.
    • Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed during the standoff.
    • Shannon Gooden had barricaded himself in a home before opening fire on authorities. He eventually killed himself.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill proposed by Minnesota lawmakers would dedicate the Burnsville Parkway bridge over Interstate 35W to three first responders killed in a February 2024 shooting.

Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge

Why you should care:

As many as 25 state lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, sponsored H.F. 2554 to name the bridge Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge - paying tribute to Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. 

A key provision in the bill includes a requirement for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to create and install signage to mark the bridge.

What's next:

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation Finance and Policy for more discussion on its way toward potential approval.

Burnsville standoff

What we know:

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024, on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home.

Gooden eventually opened fire on police, killing officers Elmstrand and Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Finseth before killing himself.

Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting. 

A memorial service was held for all three on Feb. 28, 2024.

Memorial site removed

Local perspective:

In the aftermath of the shootings, the Burnsville community received an outpouring of support and a memorial was started outside the city hall. About three weeks after the incident, plans started to take it down.

City officials have since discussed plans for a permanent statue.

The Source: A bill going through the Minnesota Legislature to honor the three first responders and previous FOX 9 reporting.

Shooting of Burnsville police officersBurnsville