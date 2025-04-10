Burnsville first responders bridge dedication proposed by lawmakers
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill proposed by Minnesota lawmakers would dedicate the Burnsville Parkway bridge over Interstate 35W to three first responders killed in a February 2024 shooting.
Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge
Why you should care:
As many as 25 state lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, sponsored H.F. 2554 to name the bridge Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge - paying tribute to Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.
A key provision in the bill includes a requirement for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to create and install signage to mark the bridge.
What's next:
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation Finance and Policy for more discussion on its way toward potential approval.
Burnsville standoff
What we know:
Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024, on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home.
Gooden eventually opened fire on police, killing officers Elmstrand and Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Finseth before killing himself.
Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.
A memorial service was held for all three on Feb. 28, 2024.
Memorial site removed
Local perspective:
In the aftermath of the shootings, the Burnsville community received an outpouring of support and a memorial was started outside the city hall. About three weeks after the incident, plans started to take it down.
City officials have since discussed plans for a permanent statue.
The Source: A bill going through the Minnesota Legislature to honor the three first responders and previous FOX 9 reporting.