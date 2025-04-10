Burnsville first responders bridge dedication proposed by lawmakers

The Brief A bill proposed by Minnesota lawmakers would name the Burnsville Parkway bridge over Interstate 35W in honor of the three first responders killed in a February 2024 shooting. Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed during the standoff. Shannon Gooden had barricaded himself in a home before opening fire on authorities. He eventually killed himself.



A bill proposed by Minnesota lawmakers would dedicate the Burnsville Parkway bridge over Interstate 35W to three first responders killed in a February 2024 shooting.

Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge

Why you should care:

As many as 25 state lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, sponsored H.F. 2554 to name the bridge Elmstrand Finseth Ruge Heroes Memorial Bridge - paying tribute to Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

A key provision in the bill includes a requirement for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to create and install signage to mark the bridge.

What's next:

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation Finance and Policy for more discussion on its way toward potential approval.

Burnsville standoff

What we know:

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2024, on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home.

Gooden eventually opened fire on police, killing officers Elmstrand and Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Finseth before killing himself.

Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.

A memorial service was held for all three on Feb. 28, 2024.

Memorial site removed

Local perspective:

In the aftermath of the shootings, the Burnsville community received an outpouring of support and a memorial was started outside the city hall. About three weeks after the incident, plans started to take it down.

City officials have since discussed plans for a permanent statue.