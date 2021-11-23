Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools switch to distance learning due to COVID surge

Another Twin Cities school district is switching to distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

District 191, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district, will begin distance learning on Wednesday and continue through the following week, returning to in-person on Monday, Dec. 6.

School officials say the decision was made due to rising case counts in their schools and the need to quarantine "affecting our ability to provide staff for our classes and programs."

The Shakopee school district extended the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases as well, canceling classes on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 in addition to planned days off Nov. 24-Nov. 26 for the holiday.