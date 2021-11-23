Expand / Collapse search

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools switch to distance learning due to COVID surge

By FOX 9 Staff
Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Another Twin Cities school district is switching to distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

District 191, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district, will begin distance learning on Wednesday and continue through the following week, returning to in-person on Monday, Dec. 6.

School officials say the decision was made due to rising case counts in their schools and the need to quarantine "affecting our ability to provide staff for our classes and programs."

Shakopee schools superintendent announces extended break due to COVID-19

The superintendent of Shakopee Pubic Schools, Mike Redmond, announced Thursday that classes are cancelled for Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23, extending Thanksgiving break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Shakopee school district extended the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases as well, canceling classes on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 in addition to planned days off Nov. 24-Nov. 26 for the holiday. 