Buildings evacuated near University of Minnesota after explosion

The University of Minnesota issued an alert Thursday afternoon for residents to evacuate after a reported fire at a fraternity building and an explosion in the sewer.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said they responded to a fire in the basement of a building on the 1700 block of University Ave southeast around 3 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the basement and worked to put it out.

As crews were extinguishing the fire, there were reports of an explosion in the sewer that blew off manhole covers from 18th and University possibly down to 10th and University. The Minneapolis Fire Department said it was likely a flammable gas spill versus natural gas in the sewer.

Firefighters are monitoring nearby buildings on campus for gas leaks and evacuating as needed. No injuries have been reported from the fire or explosion at this time.

Aerial video from FOX 9's helicopter showed no visible damage on the block to any of the buildings. Numerous fire vehicles and crews are on scene as of 3:20 p.m.

People affected by evacuation can go to the Northrop Auditorium for shelter. Children at the YMCA have also been evacuated and placed on MTC buses for shelter, according to the fire department.