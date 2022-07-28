Buffalo man accused of fatally shooting father in Aitkin County cabin: Sheriff

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police allege he shot and killed his father inside their Aitkin County cabin.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office said they found Daniel Bzdok, 62, on Wednesday with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head after he was reported missing the day before, according to the press release.

Authorities say Daniel left for his cabin in Fleming Township on Friday, July 22, with his 24-year-old son Ronald Bzdok. However, Daniel’s brother became concerned for his safety after several phone calls went unanswered, and the last time anyone heard from Ronald was Saturday.

On Wednesday, July 27, Daniel’s brother went to check on him at the cabin. When he arrived, he found a padlock on the main door and no other vehicles around.

Deputies with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the cabin to help locate Daniel. While conducting a search, deputies looked through a cabin window and saw a man dead. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension along with their crime scene team responded to the scene.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the cabin and located Daniel inside with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. Police arrested Ronald and is being held pending charges.

This case remains under investigation.