Buffalo Allina clinic shooting victims: 1 dead, 3 others still hospitalized

One of the five people shot Tuesday morning at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota has died. Three of the victims were still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning--one in critical condition and the other two in fair condition. The other victim was released from the hospital.

Tuesday morning, five people were shot at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo. Four were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital and one was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where they later died.

One of the victims has been identified as a receptionist at the clinic, while another is a 58-year-old nurse. The nurse's daughter said she underwent surgery and is stable.

North Memorial Health Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Hanson called the event "tragic" and said it will provide "whatever support is needed" after the shooting.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive on the Buffalo Hospital campus. Buffalo is approximately 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Law enforcement responded to the scene and evacuated the clinic and located multiple victims as well as the suspect, who was taken into custody.

READ NEXT: Witness describes moments 2 nurses jumped in her car to escape Allina clinic shooting

Law enforcement also found a suspicious package in the corner of the lobby, according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also investigating.

The suspect has been identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo. Authorities believe Ulrich acted alone and are not looking for any additional suspects.

Statement from Allina Health

"Today our hearts are broken. We are a family at Allina Health and this has been an incredibly traumatic day for our entire organization, the patients we serve, and the community of Buffalo. Our thoughts are first and foremost with those tragically injured and their loved ones. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is leading this ongoing investigation, and we are assisting in any way we can. Right now, our focus is on supporting our staff, their families, and our patients. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to law enforcement, EMS, first responders, and all those who are sending their thoughts and prayers."

Statement from Hennepin Healthcare

"We extend our sympathy and support to our colleagues at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo as they recover from today’s events. Those who choose to work in healthcare are here to help and heal, and it is a tragedy that a place of healing became a place of hurt and heartbreak. The Hennepin Healthcare team is here for support and stands with our healthcare community through challenging times."

Statement from North Memorial Health

"Our North Memorial Health family stands with our friends and community members at Allina Health. We will continue to partner with them and provide whatever support is needed following today’s tragic event."