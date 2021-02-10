Friend identifies nurse killed in Buffalo Allina clinic shooting

article

A family friend has identified the nurse who was killed in a shooting at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota Tuesday as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay.

Overbay was one of five people who was shot when a man reportedly walked into the Buffalo Crossroads clinic and opened fire Tuesday morning. Three of the victims remain hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

Naiya Stubbe said she learned about the shooting at the clinic where Overbay worked from a text message.

"So I texted Lindsay, ‘Are you okay?’ and she never responded, which is not like her because her and I speak almost every day and she responds very quickly," Stubbe said.

Overbay leaves behind a husband and two young children. She lived for her children and helping others as a nurse, friends told FOX 9. She had worked at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic for several years.

A GoFundMe for Overbay’s family has already topped $58,000 in less than 24 hours.

The suspect, identified as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich, was taken into custody following the shooting. Police records show he had previously made threats against Allina facilities and had been ordered to stay away from a doctor who worked at the clinic.

Charges are expected to be filed against Ulrich on Thursday.