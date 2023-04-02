Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 2:30 AM CDT, La Crosse County
7
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County

Browerville, Minn. school gym demolished after roof damage

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:32PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Browerville, Minn. school gym demolished after roof damage

School officials in Browerville, Minnesota say they were forced to demolish the high school gym after damage to the roof following the last round of snow. In a message sent to families, Superintendent Scott Vedbraaten writes the Board of Education held an emergency meeting early Sunday morning to approve the demolition.

BROWERVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - School officials in Browerville, Minnesota say they were forced to demolish the high school's gym after damage to the roof following the last round of snow.

In a message sent to families, Superintendent Scott Vedbraaten writes the Board of Education held an emergency meeting early Sunday morning to approve the demolition.

The superintendent writes that the roof had partially collapsed and experts determined demolition was the best way to protect the rest of the building.

In a call with FOX 9, the superintendent says the damage was first noticed by a track coach who had come in to leave for a weekend track meet in St. Cloud. When the coach saw the damage to the roof, they called school officials who later brought in engineers to assess the situation.

The superintendent says they worked into the early morning hours of Sunday to determine the best course of action. He returned early Sunday morning for the emergency school board meeting where they decided they had to demolish the building.

Demolition was underway on Sunday and work will continue into the week.

Officials say engineers will continue to assess the rest of the school building, which they say is currently structurally sound. Classrooms near the gym will be closed to allow for a "buffer zone" as construction crews continue cleanup.

At this point, Superintendent Vedbraaten expects students to return to class as normal on Monday, albeit on an "adapted" schedule to make up for the classroom closures.

As for costs, the superintendent says he doesn't yet know the final costs of the demolition work or have an estimate on how much it might cost to replace the building, other than to say it'll cost "a lot." Thus far, the superintendent says his focus has been on the safety of the building and students.