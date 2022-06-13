Brooklyn Park shooting result of ‘wrong place, wrong time’ for victims

A man and woman shot in a parking lot in Brooklyn Park were victims of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to authorities.

On Friday around 6 p.m. Brooklyn Park police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Boone Ave North for two people that had been shot in a parking lot of a business.

Officers located the victims who were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Brooklyn Park Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Bruley confirmed for FOX 9 the two victims in the case were not the intended targets. The two victims knew each other, but did not know suspect, he said.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.