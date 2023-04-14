Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 4 charged, 3 injured

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four people are charged in connection to a shooting that left three others were injured Wednesday night in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood.

Deneco Plentyhose of Columbia Heights, Corey Stewart of Fridley, and Jayquann Kennedy of St. Paul have all been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

According to charges, Brooklyn Park police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. for the reported shooting on Brookdale Drive near Beard Avenue North.

At that scene and another scene less than a mile away, officers say they found three people who had been shot. All three suffered "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

A fourth person, Ledale Robinson of Brooklyn Park has also been charged with fleeing police during an investigation, and reckless driving.