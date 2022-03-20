Brooklyn Park police find body in Shingle Creek

Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in Shingle Creek.

Brooklyn Park police say the body was discovered around 2:45 p.m.

The death is currently under investigation by police and the medical examiner. The cause of death nor the identity of the deceased are not yet known. It's also unclear exactly where the body was located in the creek that runs off the Mississippi River near the Camden Bridge in Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Water Patrol assisted in the case.