Brooklyn Park PD clears out hundreds of teens partying in park

Brooklyn Park police cleared several hundred young people out of River Park who police say caused a disturbance on Saturday night.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of loud music and a large ground of minors at the park along the Mississippi River between 81st Avenue North and 83rd Avenue North. Police say the group had been issued a warning earlier in the night. When the warning was issued, officers say the group amounted to about 40 people hanging out.

When police returned around 9 p.m., they say several hundred juveniles were gathered at the main pavilion at the park and loud music was being played.

Police say they closed the park early, due to city ordinance violations, and it took a "prolonged" response to clear the park. Police did not say if anyone was arrested during Saturday's incident.