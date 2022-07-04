Brooklyn Park fireworks accident turns fatal

An accident involving fireworks only 90 minutes into July 4th has turned fatal.

At 1:30 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers, along with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a park in the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North for a report of a firework that had exploded in a person's face.

Arriving officers found a 18-year-old man with severe wounds to his hands and face, and his friend performing CPR.

The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.