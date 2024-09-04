Brooklyn Park dog attack: Woman hospitalized after mauling by her 3 dogs

article

The Brief A woman is in critical condition after being attacked by her own dogs. A guard was also injured in the attack. Two dogs have been euthanized and the third remains in quarantine at an animal shelter. The cause of the attack remains unknown.



A woman sustained severe injuries after being attacked by her three dogs in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night.

What we know

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of Zane Avenue North.

Police say a woman was screaming for help while being mauled by three pit bulls. A guard at the apartment complex attempted to stop the attack and proceeded to injure one of the dogs, but sustained injuries to his left hand.

Responding officers at the scene found the woman with what they described as severe injuries. First responders provided medical aid to the woman until she was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Authorities did not say whether the guard needed medical attention for his injuries.

What we don’t know

The cause of the attack remains unknown, and it's unclear exactly where the incident occurred at the apartment complex.

Police said the three dogs belonged to the woman and her boyfriend. One of the dogs is under quarantine at an animal shelter, while another dog was euthanized at the scene "due to aggression," and the third dog was later euthanized due to its injuries.

Other Brooklyn Park dog attacks

While dog attacks are not necessarily common, Brooklyn Park police have investigated three other attacks in recent months.

On July 19, a 3-year-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a Brooklyn Park home. The boy was with his family to pick out a puppy when two American Bulldogs, the puppy’s parents, attacked him. He did not survive his injuries.

Days later, a 7-year-old girl was injured in a dog attack, and while officers tried to get control of the dog, it attempted to attack another child. The dog was ultimately killed during the incident.

The third attack happened on Aug. 6 when two dogs escaped from a yard and attacked a nearby homeowner and chickens. Police previously told FOX 9 that at least one chicken was killed, and the homeowner sustained minor injuries from the attack.