Brooklyn Park dog attack: 2 dogs quarantined after attacking person, killing chicken

Police say two dogs in Brooklyn Park have been quarantined after charging at officers and attacking a person and chickens on Tuesday.

What we know

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers responded to an animal complaint on Tuesday afternoon on the 10700 block of West River Road.

The dogs, described as wolf-husky mixes, attacked a nearby homeowner and chickens after escaping from a yard in the neighborhood. Police told FOX 9 that at least one chicken was killed, and the homeowner sustained minor injuries from the attack.

While searching the area, police found the dogs near the Sunset Trail. Authorities say one of the dogs charged at the officers while they were attempting to detain the animals. An officer discharged his weapon, striking the dog, and the two dogs then fled toward Noble Parkway.

In an update on Wednesday morning, police said the dogs were found and placed in quarantine while they investigated the incident. However, one of the dogs was transported to the vet and later euthanized.

Authorities added the dogs, Anika and Sequoia, were a year and a half old.

What we don't know

Brooklyn Park police told FOX 9 they have received animal calls at that residence in the past, but did not say how many. It's unclear if or when the owner will get the other dog back.

Police did not say where the dogs were found.

The dog owner was cited for having a dog at large, according to police.

Other dog attacks in Brooklyn Park

While dog attacks are not necessarily common, Brooklyn Park police have investigated two other attacks within the past month.

On July 19, 3-year-old Covil Allen was in the backyard of a Brooklyn Park home with his family to pick out a puppy when two American Bulldogs, the puppy’s parents, attacked him.

Police responded to the scene, and multiple officers fired their weapons, hitting both dogs. One dog was killed, and the other was injured.

The boy sustained extensive injuries and was on life support for days, but ultimately, he did not survive his injuries.

The other incident happened just days later, on July 23, when a 7-year-old girl sustained injuries from a dog attack. Police say while officers were trying to get control of the dog, it attempted to attack another child, and the officers then killed the dog.