Brooklyn Park cake designer hopes to inspire others through her creations

Like a lot of us, one Brooklyn Park woman takes on many roles.

Nneka Onuma is a mom, wife and cake designer. Two years ago, she launched her own cake business and now she’s hoping to use her love of baking to inspire others.

Working from her Brooklyn Park home, Onuma allows her imagination to run wild.

"I consider myself to be an artist and cakes is the medium that I’ve chosen to share my art with the world," said Onuma in an interview with FOX 9.

In addition to operating "Sweet Heaven by Nne,"Onuma has a full-time job. Though she has a lot on her plate, the married mom of three says that she’s hit a sweet spot.

"We can do whatever it is that we put our minds to," said Onuma.

Self-taught, she’s encouraging other amateur cake artists to dream big.

"You can do it, believe in yourself and you will get yourself to where it is that you need to go," said Onuma.

This summer, Onuma will host a baking event featuring international cake artist and instructor Porsha Kimble.

"I am fortunate that she has been able to visit Minneapolis and to be able to teach and pass on some of her knowledge to the baking community here," said Onuma. She believes that she has all the ingredients to help others create a recipe for success.

"Get out there, you have a story that is valuable, and the world needs to hear it," said Onuma.

For more information about Onuma's upcoming cake workshop click here.