Brooklyn Center vaccine clinic expands access to anyone 65 and older

A new vaccination site in Brooklyn Center is now open to anyone 65 and older to get a shot, as the city works to make sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Memorial Health is using the old Target store on Shingle Creek Crossing to get the job done. For Mark Geyen, who got his shot on Wednesday, getting vaccinated was more about keeping others safe than protecting himself.

"I have people that are vulnerable," said Geyen, "so I wanted to get it for them."

The vaccination site is a big move to try and reach those who could be at greater risk.

"Brooklyn Center is the most diverse city in the state of Minnesota and we know communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," said Brooklyn Center Mayor Michael Elliott.

"We are doing about 500 to 700 vaccinations a day, seven days a week" added Paul Krogh, with North Memorial Health.

Next week, Krogh says that number will likely double as some return for their second dose.

In addition to serving anyone 65 years and older, this site is especially important because of its proximity to public transportation.

"For many people, that is their only way to get to a vaccination site," said Mayor Elliott. "That’s why this is so critical that this location is here and it’s so close to the transit center. It does provide access in ways that other sites just wouldn’t be able to provide."