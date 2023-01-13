Brooklyn Center police investigating shooting, 1 in critical condition

Brooklyn Center police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one in critical condition.

Just after 3:15pm, Brooklyn Center Police responded to a parking lot in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd to investigate the report of a shooting.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and remains in critical condition, police say.

Officers and detectives believe the suspect(s) left the area immediately after the shooting, according to police.

Nearby St. Alphonsus Catholic School went into a brief lock down as precaution following the incident.

There have been no arrests made at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.