Britney Spears sets release date for memoir 'The Woman in Me'

Pop icon Britney Spears has announced the release date for her long-awaited memoir, titled ‘ The Woman in Me .’

Spears, known for her chart-topping hits and highly publicized personal struggles, revealed the news on her book’s website.

"‘The Woman in Me’ is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope," the announcement reads .

The website also reveals the memoir’s release date of Oct. 24, 2023. You can pre-order the book now at many stores including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

"‘The Woman in Me’ reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," the announcement continues, adding, "Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

Last year, PEOPLE confirmed that the 41-year-old singer had agreed to a $15 million book deal to produce a tell-all memoir. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the 288-page book.

"The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," a publishing insider told Page Six last year.

The memoir comes just two years after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of terminating Spears’ 14-year conservatorship that controlled her life, money and affairs.

New’s of the book’s release date also comes just a week after Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach San Antonio Spurs basketball player Victor Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department revealed its investigation was over and "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.