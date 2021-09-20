FBI searching Laundrie family home in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance

The search for Brian Laundrie has moved from a swampy Sarasota preserve back to the home he shares with his family. FBI agents are now searching the home and apparently speaking with his parents.

Agents pulled up to the home around 10 a.m., not long after North Port police announced there would be no "major search" again today for the 23-year-old, the missing person of interest in the Gabby Petito case.

Law enforcement spent the weekend searching the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, but wrapped up Sunday evening with "nothing to report."

Monday morning, a police spokesperson said there were no plans to return to the preserve.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie," NPPD’s Josh Taylor offered.

After FBI agents pulled up to the Laundrie home Monday morning, they placed Brian's parents in a van outside. A statement from the agency said only that agents were executing a search warrant at the home "relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation."

Investigators believe Laundrie – Gabby Petito’s fiancé – is the last person to see her alive. Sunday, the FBI announced they'd found human remains matching Gabby’s description near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

An autopsy scheduled Tuesday will confirm the identity and possible cause of death.

The couple had been in the middle of a cross-country van trip when Laundrie returned to the North Port home the couple shared with his parents on September 1 – with the van, but without Gabby.

Gabby’s family reported her missing on September 11 after not hearing from her since August 25.

Brian Laundrie was later named a person of interest in her disappearance.

After not speaking with investigators for days, the Laundrie family eventually told investigators Brian had left with a backpack, heading for the preserve. The family’s attorney said Brian’s parents actually went looking for him on Wednesday and found his car parked at the preserve, but they left it so he could drive home.

However, when he didn’t return Thursday morning, the parents say they went to retrieve the car themselves.

An attorney for the Petito family says Brian is not missing but rather on the run, adding that the Laundrie family’s request to have the North Port police look for their son but not for Gabby is "reprehensible and hypocritical."

The Laundrie family put out a statement Sunday night, saying the news about Gabby is "heartbreaking," adding that they’re praying for her and her family. Their attorney told FOX News on Monday that he had no immediate comment on the FBI search.

Investigators are still asking the public for help in locating Brian Laundrie. They say he is a white male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, very short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, and was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Call-FBI.

