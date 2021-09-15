Gabby Petito updates: Everything known about her disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, lost contact with her family at the end of August. The case involves a cross-country road trip, a white camper van, and a boyfriend who returned home alone and has also since gone missing.
FBI searching Laundrie family home in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance
The search for Brian Laundrie has moved from a swampy Sarasota preserve back to the home he shares with his family. FBI agents are now searching the home and apparently speaking with his parents.
Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito case: Cause of death not yet determined after body found in Wyoming matches missing Florida woman
After days of searching for Gabby, the FBI said they found remains that match the 22-year-old's description. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Search for Brian Laundrie halted at nightfall as questions mount in Gabby Petito's disappearance
With Gabby Petito still missing, five different law enforcement agencies began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Sarasota – not for Gabby, but for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
'We all fight for each other': Disappearance of Gabby Petito unites North Port community
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Moab murders not connected to missing Gabby Petito case, Utah sheriff now says
Utah investigators have determined that there is no connection between the horrific double murder of a newlywed couple found dead just outside Moab and the missing person case of Gabby Petito, who passed through the city with the fiancé who drove back to Florida without her.
Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.