Minnesota to offer free state park passes, fishing licenses for people who get vaccinated

Governor Walz is set to announce a set of incentives for people who get vaccinated for COVID-19 as Minnesota pushes to reach the 70 percent threshold for vaccinations of people 16 and older.

The official announcement is expected on Thursday afternoon but information from the governor's office shows the state will offer freebies including state park passes and fishing licenses along with fair and amusement park tickets. Those goodies will go to people who get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June.

"As Minnesotans are making their summer plans, Governor Walz will announce new vaccine incentives to ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the summer while staying safe and healthy," a spokesperson wrote. "As part of a new ‘Your Shot to Summer’ vaccination campaign, 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives that will include state park passes and fishing licenses as well as fair and amusement park tickets."

However, at this point, there is no mention of instituting a lottery, as other states like Ohio and New York have done.

Governor Walz is expected to speak on the new incentives at 2 p.m. on Thursday. So far, 64 percent of adults ages 16 and above have gotten their shots.