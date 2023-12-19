Breezy Point deaths: County attorney closes case, ruled murder-suicide

The investigation into the deaths of three people at a popular resort in northern Minnesota has officially been closed, as prosecutors agree with investigators that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan announced the end of his review of the deaths in a letter to the Breezy Point, Minn. police chief on Tuesday.

"There being no evidence that anyone else was involved," Ryan writes, "I find no prosecution warranted. This concludes my review of the matter and our file is now closed."

Ryan writes that all evidence points to 59-year-old Michael Toner shooting and killing his partner, 54-year-old Melanie Jansen, and her daughter, 29-year-old Hannah Jansen, before taking his own life. The bodies of all three were discovered on the night of Sept. 5 at a townhouse in the Whitebirch Estates in Breezy Point. Officials said the bodies were sadly discovered by Melanie Jansen's son.

The deaths sparked a wave of concern and an outpouring of support for the victims' family in the aftermath of the discovery.