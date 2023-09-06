3 people found dead at resort in Breezy Point

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were found dead at a resort on Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities responded to a Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point around 8:45 p.m. and found three people deceased.

Authorities have not shared details about the deaths or the victims as of Wednesday morning but said there is not believed to be a threat to the public. The names of the victims are not being released until family members have been notified.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three people were found dead at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point on Sept. 5, 2023. (FOX 9)

The sheriff's office, Breezy Point Police Department and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Beyond that, details released on Wednesday by the sheriff's office are minimal. Authorities have not reported any arrests.

FOX 9 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.