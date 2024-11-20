Brad the sheep captured after weeks on the run near Duluth

article

The Brief Brad, the sheep that's been on the run in the Duluth area for weeks, is back home. The sheep has drawn attention on social media as people tracked his whereabouts. He was captured in Midway Township on Tuesday and brought back to a farm in Carlton.



Brad the sheep is back home after a weeks-long adventure that spanned multiple counties in the Duluth area.

What we know

The sheep got away from his owner about three weeks ago, and drew attention on social media as he was spotted in Two Harbors, Hermantown, Duluth and Proctor as people tracked his whereabouts.

Brad made it to Midway Township on Monday night, and on Tuesday he was captured, FOX 21 in Duluth reports.

Shana Roberts, a volunteer at the Lake County Humane Society, had been tracking Brad — even giving the sheep his name — saying on Tuesday she doesn't even feel like it's real after putting in all that work to make sure Brad got home safely.

"It still doesn’t feel real, because you put all the work in, and you keep kind of not, not getting them, and then you’re like, well, what do I do? I give up? Or what do I do? I’m like, oh, no, you can’t give up on Brad," Roberts told FOX 21.

Roberts encountered Brad multiple times, feeding him white bread in hopes of rescuing the sheep. But every time, he'd get spooked when other rescuers would move in to capture him.

How they captured Brad

FOX 21 reports on Monday, Brad took a liking to a home in Midway Township, staying there through Tuesday.

A vet from Duluth was called in on Tuesday, and with Roberts' help, they tranquilized Brad before he could evade capture.

How Brad escaped

Brad the sheep is evading capture in the Duluth area. (Supplied)

A farmer in Carlton, Minnesota, sold Brad to a breeder in Two Harbors on Oct. 29, FOX 21 says. Brad ran when the trailer door opened as he was being dropped off. The farmer saw Brad in the news, and contacted Roberts on Tuesday.

Now Brad, who was born in April 2024, is back on the farm in Carlton, with his twin sister and mother, eating hay. He'll live out his life on the farm, and he'll be keeping the name Brad, FOX 21 says.