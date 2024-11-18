Brad the sheep is on the run in Duluth area

The Brief A sheep that's been named Brad has been on the run in the Duluth area for about two weeks. There's an effort underway to rescue Brad, but so far he's evaded capture. He's said to be smart, which is how he's survived this long in the wild.



A sheep that's been named Brad remains on the lam in the Duluth area, evading capture by those trying to rescue him.

The effort to rescue Brad the sheep

Brad the sheep is evading capture in the Duluth area. (Supplied)

The sheep has drawn attention on social media since first being spotted in Two Harbors about two weeks ago. It has since been seen in Hermantown and Duluth, as well as in Proctor as recently as Sunday, according to posts.

No one has claimed the sheep, and people in the area are on a mission to rescue Brad. That includes Shana Roberts, who is with the Two Harbors animal shelter. She told FOX 21 in Duluth she was feet away from him in Two Harbors while feeding him white bread in hopes of making him comfortable enough that they'd be able to capture him.

"But unfortunately, help showed up and Brad left. He’s like, ‘I’m going down the driveway, see you later,'" Roberts told FOX 21.

She's also the one who named Brad, telling FOX 21, "I named him Brad because, like, Braaaaad. I’m sure you figured that out on your own, but I thought it was the perfect name for him, and he’s definitely a boy."

Roberts hopes the sheep will stay in the area so they can rescue him, but she notes he's intelligent and independent, which is what has kept him going for so long.

If you spot Brad, contact police

Roberts says if you see Brad, you should call your local law enforcement agency and let him be.

You can also share pictures and locations of the sheep with Roberts by texting them to her at 612-616-1214.

Foster homes are already set up if Brad is rescued.